She did it! Mrs SA reaches Kilimanjaro summit after Everest health scare
Nicole Capper reached Africa's highest mountain peak on Friday morning as part of the #Trek4Mandela team to raise funds for the Caring 4 Girls charity.
JOHANNESBURG - Reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro is no easy feat, and when you've been airlifted to hospital at your first attempt to summit Mount Everest, climbing again can be very daunting. However, Mrs South Africa Nicole Capper has done exactly that.
Capper reached Africa's highest mountain peak on Friday morning as part of the #Trek4Mandela team to raise funds for the Caring 4 Girls charity.
Back in April, Capper had to be airlifted to hospital after experiencing altitude sickness during an expedition on Mount Everest.
After a gruelling few days at Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Capper took to her Instagram account to share the good news.
"The toughest conditions @trek4mandela has seen in its history. Halfway between Stella point and the summit at Uhuru I made the toughest call of my life. With the highest point in Africa in my sights, I turned back," Capper says.
Capper and her guide though were given crampons, metal spikes for their shoes, and eventually make it to the top on Kilimanjaro.
"Thank you to my incredible support for getting me to the top. Firstly to my guide and mentor @sibusiso.vilane. Then to my tribe - friends and family who support my dreams without question. My children who believe in what I do, and mostly believe they can reach #RareHeights too, because mommy is brave. They are my reason. My sponsors who never say no, and lift me onto their shoulders."
SUMMIT ⛰ 5895m. 36 hours with 40 mins sleep. Wind chill of -17°c, 60km/hr winds. The toughest conditions @trek4mandela has seen in its history. Half way between Stella point and the summit at Uhuru I made the toughest call of my life. With the highest point in Africa in my sights I turned back. The gale force gusts were picking me up off my feet on the top of the ridge, and I was endangering the life of my guide and myself. I told him that sometimes the greatest achievements are disguised as defeats. We wept together. At that point we had no idea that crampons were on the way to us - these metal spikes were strapped to our shoes and enabled us to grip to the icy ridge. With very little strength left I decided to give it all I had. I pushed. Harder than i ever have. And with our heads down we fought the winds to the ultimate summit of Mt Kilimanjaro. This was a climb on #WomensDay for all women, because we all climb mountains, some far greater than the physical one I faced. Like the #GirlChild who fights for access to sanitary pads, an education, and a future. So proud and honoured to be part of this year's #Trek4Mandela vision and their #Executiveclimb in association with @samsungsa and @nelsonmandelafoundationsa. The team was a collection of beautiful souls - world changers. #GameChangers. More pics to follow all through women's month of this epic adventure for a purpose. #RareHeights Thank you to my incredible support for getting me to the top. Firstly to my guide and mentor @sibusiso.vilane. Then to my tribe - friends and family who support my dreams without question. My children who believe in what I do, and mostly believe they can reach #RareHeights too, because mommy is brave. They are my reason. My sponsors who never say no, and lift me onto their shoulders: Tontrac, Barberry, Cintron, RSS Security, TRSS reaction, Gemelli, Body Revival, Spot Africa, ATNT. And finally to my @tammytaylornailssouthafrica @mrs_south_africa 2017 sisters who inspired my climb. I carried all your stories and climbs up with me, because I have learnt so much from watching you all summit your own mountains. Thank you for the lessons and the love. I love and appreciate you all.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.