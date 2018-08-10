She did it! Mrs SA reaches Kilimanjaro summit after Everest health scare

Nicole Capper reached Africa's highest mountain peak on Friday morning as part of the #Trek4Mandela team to raise funds for the Caring 4 Girls charity.

JOHANNESBURG - Reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro is no easy feat, and when you've been airlifted to hospital at your first attempt to summit Mount Everest, climbing again can be very daunting. However, Mrs South Africa Nicole Capper has done exactly that.

Back in April, Capper had to be airlifted to hospital after experiencing altitude sickness during an expedition on Mount Everest.

After a gruelling few days at Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Capper took to her Instagram account to share the good news.

"The toughest conditions @trek4mandela has seen in its history. Halfway between Stella point and the summit at Uhuru I made the toughest call of my life. With the highest point in Africa in my sights, I turned back," Capper says.

Capper and her guide though were given crampons, metal spikes for their shoes, and eventually make it to the top on Kilimanjaro.

"Thank you to my incredible support for getting me to the top. Firstly to my guide and mentor @sibusiso.vilane. Then to my tribe - friends and family who support my dreams without question. My children who believe in what I do, and mostly believe they can reach #RareHeights too, because mommy is brave. They are my reason. My sponsors who never say no, and lift me onto their shoulders."