SABC: DA trying to interfere in our editorial independence
The DA had demanded the corporation air the message after a broadcast by President Cyril Ramaphosa on land in his capacity as African National Congress leader.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) will set a precedent for broadcasters that it claims willingly disobey its code of conduct.
The party has taken the SABC to the commission after the public broadcaster refused to air a message from the party's leader Mmusi Maimane on land expropriation.
The DA had demanded that the corporation air the message after a broadcast by President Cyril Ramaphosa on land in his capacity as African National Congress leader.
The SABC says it will not allow the DA to interfere with its editorial decisions.
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme says the party is disappointed that even after Hlaudi Motsoeneng's era, the new SABC board and management are willing to violate the BCCSA's Code of Conduct.
“Instead they’ve chosen to dig in their heels and adopt what was a Hlaudi-era approach.”
While the SABC's Kaizer Kganyago says they will not allow the DA to dictate to the public broadcaster on how they should handle their editorial decisions.
“We still believe that what they are trying to do is to try to interfere in our editorial independence.”
Last week, the SABC broadcast a pre-recorded statement by Ramaphosa on the party's decision to push for an amendment of the Constitution in support of land expropriation without compensation.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
