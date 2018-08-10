Rhymes and beats: ProKid's sounds remembered
ProKid released his debut album 'Heads & Tails' in 2005. He has opened shows for international acts such as Busta Rhymes and 50Cent.
JOHANNESBURG – Late hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.
ProKid suffered a severe seizure. He died at the age of 37.
#RipProKid CONFIRMED: Hip Hop star Linda Mkhize known as ProKid, has died at the age of 37.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
Known for his catchphrase Dankie Saan, ProKid released his debut album, Heads & Tails in 2005.
His popular songs include Wozobona, Uthini Ngo Pro, Bhampa and more.
Take a listen to his top five tracks below:
