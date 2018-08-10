Rhymes and beats: ProKid's sounds remembered

ProKid released his debut album 'Heads & Tails' in 2005. He has opened shows for international acts such as Busta Rhymes and 50Cent.

JOHANNESBURG – Late hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.

ProKid suffered a severe seizure. He died at the age of 37.

#RipProKid CONFIRMED: Hip Hop star Linda Mkhize known as ProKid, has died at the age of 37. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018

Known for his catchphrase Dankie Saan, ProKid released his debut album, Heads & Tails in 2005. He has opened shows for international acts such as Busta Rhymes and 50Cent.

His popular songs include Wozobona, Uthini Ngo Pro, Bhampa and more.

Take a listen to his top five tracks below: