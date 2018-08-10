Rhodes student delegation invited to Parly hearings on gender violence

The police portfolio committee wants to hear from student leaders following the death of Khensani Maseko who studied at the institution.

CAPE TOWN - A delegation of Rhodes University students has been invited to parliamentary hearings on gender violence.

The Police Portfolio Committee wants to hear from student leaders following the death of Khensani Maseko, who studied at the institution.

Maseko took her own life last week after she was raped in May.

The hearings will be held on 29 and 28 of August.

They aim to look into the effectiveness of the country's laws in addressing the scourge of gender-based violence.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “What is critical is that there should be performance and consequence management, those stations where there is no subscription to the Domestic Violence Act, there should be consequence management. We expect from the national commissioner and his management team to deal with all gender violence matters as priority crimes.”