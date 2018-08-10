Rand weakens nearly 3% as emerging market currencies slip
At 1352 GMT, the rand traded 2.7% weaker at 14.0700 per dollar, a level last seen on 27 November last year.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand slipped nearly 3% on Friday, slumping to its weakest level in more than 8 months in line with emerging market assets as global trade tension sparked selling pressure.
“The rand and other EM currencies on the back foot as sentiment sours,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a note, adding that this was due to “geopolitical concerns and the negative impact of the US-China trade spat on global growth.”
Analysts said Turkey’s lira and the Russian rouble were hit hardest in the sell-off.
Turkey’s lira hit a new record low against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as concerns over a widening rift with the United States persisted after a Turkish delegation returned from talks in Washington with no apparent solutions to the crisis.
The rouble slid to two-year lows after Washington said it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow.
In fixed income, the yield for South Africa’s benchmark 2026 bond was up 5 basis points to 8.860%.
On the bourse, the blue-chip JSE Top-40 index was off 0.07% while the broader All-share index gave up 0.14%.
