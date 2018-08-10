Rain disrupts Lord's test again as India struggle
India were struggling on 15 for three when heavy rain disrupted play for the third time on Friday after the entire first day of the test was lost to the wet weather.
LONDON - India lost three early wickets in their first innings of the second test against England at Lord’s but rain again restricted play on Friday.
India were struggling on 15 for three when heavy rain disrupted play for the third time on Friday after the entire first day of the test was lost to the wet weather.
England lead the series 1-0 after their victory at Edgbaston and opening bowler James Anderson had got them off to a good start, when play eventually began, clean bowling opener Murali Vijay before removing KL Rahul, who was caught behind by keeper Jonny Bairstow.
After a rain delay, Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by debutant Ollie Pope and a downpour followed immediately with skipper Virat Kohli the unbeaten batsman on three.
England captain Joe Root had won the delayed toss and put India in to bat.
Both teams made changes from the first test, won by England, with India making two changes from Edgbaston and opting for a twin spin bowling attack.
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for seamer Umesh Yadav, joining off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the slow bowling department.
Batsman Pujara was brought in for Shikhar Dhawan.
As expected England gave a test debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Pope, who has only 15 first-class matches under his belt but takes the place of the dropped Dawid Malan.
Paceman Chris Woakes comes in for Ben Stokes, who is the subject of a criminal trial in Bristol this week, meaning Moeen Ali missed out again.
Popular in Sport
-
Emery wants Welbeck to stay at Arsenal but is ready to offload fringe trio
-
SA golf prodigy (8) battles world’s best and the weather in USA
-
Fifa bans former African player of year Bwalya
-
Messi succeeds Iniesta as new Barcelona captain
-
Salah, Ronaldo and Messi on Champions League awards shortlist
-
[OPINION] Super Rugby 2018: Whirlwind from start to finish
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.