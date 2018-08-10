Radovan Krejcir describes prison conditions as 'inhuman'

Krejcir says there's a conspiracy against him involving a top politician's son and a number of other people, including senior police officials.

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted criminal Radovan Krejcir says he hopes the truth will come out so that he can be released from prison.

Krejcir says there's a conspiracy against him involving a top politician's son and a number of other people, including senior police officials.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News from prison, the Czech fugitive says he paid R2.5 million to the high-profile politician's son in 2011 in order to obtain asylum papers.

When that relationship soured several people allegedly conspired against him to ensure he stays behind bars where Krejcir says he's been abused and tortured.

In a new affidavit that Krejcir drafted in prison this year, he now claims that there's a major conspiracy against him and that he's been framed for crimes he didn't do.

At the same time, Krejcir is dealing with his extradition case but says going back to the Czech Republic may be an easier option.

LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 1

“It’s inhuman and the treatment in this prison is bad, which I believe it’s the only reason they’re trying to kill me. There’s no progress, the Ipid is involved I can see it. If I see that there’s progress, then I’ll be a free man.”

The Department of Correctional Services has disputed Krejcir's allegations while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it's investigating the veracity of these new claims in his affidavit.

The Hawks have not yet been available for comment.

LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 2