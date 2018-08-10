Radovan Krejcir describes prison conditions as 'inhuman'
Krejcir says there's a conspiracy against him involving a top politician's son and a number of other people, including senior police officials.
JOHANNESBURG – Convicted criminal Radovan Krejcir says he hopes the truth will come out so that he can be released from prison.
Krejcir says there's a conspiracy against him involving a top politician's son and a number of other people, including senior police officials.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News from prison, the Czech fugitive says he paid R2.5 million to the high-profile politician's son in 2011 in order to obtain asylum papers.
When that relationship soured several people allegedly conspired against him to ensure he stays behind bars where Krejcir says he's been abused and tortured.
In a new affidavit that Krejcir drafted in prison this year, he now claims that there's a major conspiracy against him and that he's been framed for crimes he didn't do.
At the same time, Krejcir is dealing with his extradition case but says going back to the Czech Republic may be an easier option.
LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 1
“It’s inhuman and the treatment in this prison is bad, which I believe it’s the only reason they’re trying to kill me. There’s no progress, the Ipid is involved I can see it. If I see that there’s progress, then I’ll be a free man.”
The Department of Correctional Services has disputed Krejcir's allegations while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it's investigating the veracity of these new claims in his affidavit.
The Hawks have not yet been available for comment.
LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 2
Popular in Local
-
ANC mourns passing of ProKid
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
D-day for Jiba, Mrwebi to give reasons to Ramaphosa to avoid suspensions
-
Khensani Maseko laid to rest
-
Naledi residents go on rampage over late trains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.