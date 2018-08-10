Doctor reunited with his stolen BMW 17 years later

Dr Leod Zondo eventually bought himself new cars after making peace with having lost his car in Port Elizabeth for good - or so he thought.

JOHANNESBURG - Most people give up on their stolen car a few months or years after it's gone and Dr Leod Zondo is no exception.

However, Zondo (50) got the surprise of his life when police called him to tell him his car, which was stolen almost 20 years ago, has been found.

In early March 2001 Zondo woke up to discover that his 1999 BWM 318 model had disappeared from the doctors' quarters he was staying in while working at the Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The then-32-year-old Zondo searched frantically for his car in vain and reported it stolen to police in the area.

"It was traumatising. I even touched the parking spot and the pavement to make sure it was really gone. I went back to all the places I had been to with it the previous night to see whether I had walked home and left it at a parking because I still had the keys," Zondo tells Eyewitness News.

Zondo says the last he'd heard from police is when they had opened a case of theft.

Years went by and he eventually bought himself new cars after making peace with having lost his car for good - or so he thought.

Port Elizabeth Police called Zondo on Wednesday.

"It looks like it was found last year... I'm now staying in the Free State, today I spoke with the officer. He says, according to them, the car still belongs to me. I'll have to get it towed to me. The officer says the engine is still intact, but he isn't too sure if it's driveable.

"I want to commend the officers who managed to retrieve my car because this is a one-in-a-million kind of case."

Zondo took to social media to share the good news.