Police monitor Bonteheuwel after fatal shootings
One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, allegedly had links to the Dixie Boys gang.
CAPE TOWN - Police continue to monitor Bonteheuwel in Cape Town as the area remains on edge due to gang violence.
This follows shootings this week in which two men were gunned down.
One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, allegedly had links to the Dixie Boys gang.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder.
In a separate incident, another man was shot dead.
The victim is believed to be the son of a high-ranking gangster affiliated to the Americans gang.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “The police and law enforcement agencies will remain on the ground for the duration of the weekend and as the community requires during the course of the week. But we are responding to the situation.”
Mckenzie added tackling gangsterism remains high on their agenda.
SANDF DEPLOYMENT
Earlier this week, the Western Cape government reiterated its call for the army to be deployed, to assist in the fight against gang violence.
Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear the grievances of Cape Town residents.
Among the key concerns residents flagged during the roadshow was a need for safer communities.
Madikizela said the Western Cape government would step up its campaign to deploy the army to gang-ravaged neighbourhoods.
“We will also embark on our campaign to have the army sent until we get more resources from government.”
Additional reporting by Bertram Malgas.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
'The ANC is the only hope for our people to live together'
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
Home Affairs offices shutdown due to power failure
-
Fans send Sbahle Mpisane prayers, get-well-soon messages after crash
-
Radovan Krejcir describes prison conditions as 'inhuman'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.