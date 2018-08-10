Police monitor Bonteheuwel after fatal shootings

One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, allegedly had links to the Dixie Boys gang.

CAPE TOWN - Police continue to monitor Bonteheuwel in Cape Town as the area remains on edge due to gang violence.

This follows shootings this week in which two men were gunned down.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder.

In a separate incident, another man was shot dead.

The victim is believed to be the son of a high-ranking gangster affiliated to the Americans gang.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “The police and law enforcement agencies will remain on the ground for the duration of the weekend and as the community requires during the course of the week. But we are responding to the situation.”

Mckenzie added tackling gangsterism remains high on their agenda.

SANDF DEPLOYMENT

Earlier this week, the Western Cape government reiterated its call for the army to be deployed, to assist in the fight against gang violence.

Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media on Tuesday on the party's #LetsTalk campaign, a drive to hear the grievances of Cape Town residents.

Among the key concerns residents flagged during the roadshow was a need for safer communities.

Madikizela said the Western Cape government would step up its campaign to deploy the army to gang-ravaged neighbourhoods.

“We will also embark on our campaign to have the army sent until we get more resources from government.”

Additional reporting by Bertram Malgas.

