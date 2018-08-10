[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins

Michael Pedro & Ahmed Kajee | Round three of varsity football took place on Thursday night with the results starting to shape the table, with the halfway mark of the tournament approaching.

JOHANNESBURG - Round three of varsity football took place on Thursday night, with the results starting to

shape the table and the halfway mark of the tournament approaching.

The feature game was in Soweto at the University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Soweto campus. UJ hosted Wits University in the Joburg derby, claiming a 2-1 victory and taking bragging rights for the second year in a row.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) continued their good form as they edged the University of the Western Cape (UWC) 1-0.

#iyachesa @VarsityDiski A deflated Phiwokuhle Mphahlala from @UWCSport after their 1-0 loss to TUT in last night's fixtures. The Cape side are now second from bottom after 3 games 🎥: Grant Abrahams/Varsity Sports SA pic.twitter.com/aH3Ewrsed9 — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 10, 2018

The University of Pretoria managed to overcome the University of KwaZulu-Natal 2-0 at Howard College keeping the boys from the coast at the root of the table.

Over at NWU Mafikeng, the Universty of Limpopo were edged 1-0 to NWU who remain at the top of the log, maintaining their 100% record in the process.

Listen to the audio above for more.