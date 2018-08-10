Parliament: Police must bolster efforts to combat gender-based violence
This follows the death of student Khensani Maseko who committed suicide after she was allegedly raped by her boyfriend in May this year.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee says it’s time government and law enforcement agencies bolster efforts to combat gender-based violence.
The committee says Rhodes University students will be invited to attend hearings on gender-based violence and the Domestic Violence Act scheduled for later this month.
She was laid to rest on Thursday.
WATCH: Graça Machel 'deeply disturbed' by Khensani Maseko's death
The committee’s move stems from a desire to obtain input on the efficacy of action by crime-fighting bodies to deal with complaints of gender-based violence.
South African Police Service management and the Civilian Secretariat of Police will brief Members of Parliament on the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions and other civil society organisations will also make representations.
Hearings have been set down for 28 and 29 August.
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman explains: “What is critical is that there should be performance and consequent management at those stations where there is not subscription to the Domestic Violence Act. There should be consequent management. We expect from the national police commissioner and his team to deal with all gender violence matters as priority crimes.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
