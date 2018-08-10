Pandor meets with NSFAS board after Nxasana’s resignation
Sizwe Nxasana's resignation as chairperson comes at a time when NSFAS is facing problems with allocating allowances to students and payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is holding a special meeting with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board following the resignation of Sizwe Nxasana.
Nxasana served as chairman for three years and it's still unclear who will fill the post.
The department's Lunga Ngqengelele agrees that his departure has come at a critical time.
“It’s concerning as we had come to a point where we thought we’d addressed all these problems.”
Ngqengelele says the board and management of NSFAS will now have to continue the work and ensure that the scheme delivers on its mandate.
In a surprising move last year, former President Jacob Zuma announced that government would subsidise free higher education for disadvantaged students following Fees Must Fall protests.
'NO CRISIS'
The Higher Education Department insists there’s no crisis at the funding scheme after Nxasana's resignation.
Ngqengelele says while NSFAS is under extreme pressure, they're working to improve their systems.
“There isn’t a crisis because we have a large majority of students getting NSFAS. If there’s one student that doesn’t get funding as they’re supposed to, it’s a matter of serious concern for Minister Naledi Pandor.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
