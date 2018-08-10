Numsa: Striking Eskom workers don't have to be fired

Unions have been locked in wage negotiations with Eskom offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7% increase for the next two years.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says although it supports its members and has called on Eskom not to discipline them for striking, it does not support violence or misconduct.

Unions have been locked in wage negotiations with Eskom offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7% increase for the next two years.

Workers have also been offered a R10,000 once-off payment.

Unions do not want to sign the agreement, saying it will allow Eskom to discipline workers who went on strike.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers who were involved in misconduct do not have to be fired.

“We’re not saying, as trade union, we support misconduct; what we’re saying is that there’s a way to deal with misconduct that doesn’t necessarily lead to mass dismissals of workers.”