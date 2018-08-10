Numsa: Striking Eskom don't have to be fired
Unions have been locked in wage negotiations with Eskom offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7% increase for the next two years.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says although it supports its members and has called on Eskom not to discipline them for striking, it does not support violence or misconduct.
Unions have been locked in wage negotiations with Eskom offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7% increase for the next two years.
Workers have also been offered a R10,000 once-off payment.
Unions do not want to sign the agreement, saying it will allow Eskom to discipline workers who went on strike.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says workers who were involved in misconduct do not have to be fired.
“We’re not saying, as trade union, we support misconduct; what we’re saying is that there’s a way to deal with misconduct that doesn’t necessarily lead to mass dismissals of workers.”
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Radovan Krejcir claims major conspiracy to keep him behind bars
-
ANC mourns passing of ProKid
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Malema says Rhodes is complicit in rape culture
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Khensani Maseko laid to rest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.