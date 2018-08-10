Popular Topics
Numsa: Eskom senior management should be fired, not workers

Wage negotiations between unions and the power utility have broken down with Eskom demanding striking workers face disciplinary action.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it believes that if anyone must be fired from Eskom, it should be members of the state company's executive management team and not it's striking workers.

Wage negotiations between unions and the power utility have broken down with Eskom demanding striking workers face disciplinary action.

Numsa's Phakamile-Hlubi Majola said: “We believe that if anybody should be dismissed, it should be members of the senior executive management team at Eskom. They are the ones who have brought Eskom to the brink of financial ruin.”

Unions do not want to sign the agreement despite the parastatal offering workers a 7.5% increase for this year and a 7% increase over the next two years.

Workers have also been offered a R10,000 once-off bonus.

But Hlubi-Majola says Eskom management is acting in bad faith.

“They have the nerve to approach this final stage of wage settlement with threats for our members for simply expressing their democratic right to protest.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Business

