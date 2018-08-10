Nehawu condemns possible public servant layoffs

It's been reported that Treasury has set aside R4 billion for this financial year to start the process of issuing severance packages.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has condemned reports that government is planning to lay off 30,000 workers in the public sector.

Nehawu says it has not been informed by government about its plan, however, it's believed the decision was taken to reduce the spending bill.

Nehawu says it will meet with other public sector unions next week to discuss the matter.

Spokesperson Khaya Xaba says if reports about government cutting jobs are true, unions will go on a national shutdown.

“We’re willing to fight fire with fire. In fact, we are most willing to shut down many government institutions.”

Xaba says government is targeting older employees.

“There’s a generation in the public sector. You’ll find most people who have the experience of running government office will be out of a job.”

Nehwau says it will meet with the State to determine whether the reports are correct.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)