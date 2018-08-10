Naledi residents go on rampage over late trains

This morning the community first tried to torch stationary trains - but police officers were quick to stop the crowd.

JOHANNESBURG – Naledi residents in Soweto have vandalised and torched vehicles and a guard room as commuters went on a rampage expressing anger over the late arrival of trains.

On Friday morning, the community first tried to torch stationary trains but police officers were quick to stop the crowd.

Three people have been arrested for malicious damage to property.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “They’re still searching for the other suspects who were involved in the damaging of property. There was some cable theft, that’s why the trains were not moving.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)