Mali’s presidential run-off set to go ahead amid security concerns

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is running for a second term in office.

PRETORIA - Sunday's presidential run-off election is set to go ahead in Mali after accusations of ballot rigging and electoral fraud in the poll late last month.

Soumaila Cisse's hopes for the endorsement of some of the 22 other candidates in the election on 29 July have come to naught.

But the major concern ahead of Sunday’s run-off is security. A fifth of the polling stations were attacked last month.

Terrorist attacks have tripled in recent months, doubling the number of violent deaths.

Eleven thousand United Nations troops are on hand to keep the peace, but they are operating in the most dangerous theatre on the planet for blue helmets.

