Mali’s presidential run-off set to go ahead amid security concerns
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is running for a second term in office.
PRETORIA - Sunday's presidential run-off election is set to go ahead in Mali after accusations of ballot rigging and electoral fraud in the poll late last month.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is running for a second term in office.
Soumaila Cisse's hopes for the endorsement of some of the 22 other candidates in the election on 29 July have come to naught.
But the major concern ahead of Sunday’s run-off is security. A fifth of the polling stations were attacked last month.
Terrorist attacks have tripled in recent months, doubling the number of violent deaths.
Eleven thousand United Nations troops are on hand to keep the peace, but they are operating in the most dangerous theatre on the planet for blue helmets.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Trump sets out tough conditions for lifting US-Zimbabwe sanctions
-
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Chamisa challenges election result in court
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
US, Britain, Norway express concern over South Sudan agreement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.