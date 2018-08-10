[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, has fiercely rejected the results of last week’s elections, saying they were rigged by the governing Zanu–PF party.

This was the first election to be held in Zimbabwe without its long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

Many questions have been asked about the future of Zimbabwe’s opposition parties and the country’s political culture beyond this year’s elections.

Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to Professor Brian Raftopoulos, the director of research and advocacy in the Solidarity Peace Trust, an NGO dealing with human rights issues in Zimbabwe.

Raftopoulos says the opposition needs to reflect on its structural weaknesses that have sometimes raised questions about its own democratic trajectory.

