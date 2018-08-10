[LISTEN] Jansen: Zuma's fees announcement caused havoc for Nsfas

Radio 702 | Stellenbosch University’s Professor Jonathan Jansen says the announcement of free education made by then President Jacob Zuma last year has caused havoc for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

JOHANNESBURG – Stellenbosch University’s Professor Jonathan Jansen says the announcement of free education made by then President Jacob Zuma last year has caused havoc for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

On Thursday, Sizwe Nxasana announced that he is stepping down as chairperson of the National Nsfas, citing the extreme strain on the scheme’s payments system.

Jansen says Zuma’s announcement added more pressure and strain to the already strained Nsfas.

Recently, Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor announced that the Nsfas application process for 2019 would be put on hold until further notice while the University of Venda is marred with protests over unpaid Nsfas allowances.

