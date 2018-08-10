[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid

Radio 702 | HHP says for that for the late ProKid to write music for other rappers, shows that he was a very empathetic person.

JOHANNESBURG – Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo says Linda Mkhize, affectionately known as ProKid, was all about uplifting and pushing younger artists.

ProKid died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure at the age of 37.

HHP says that for ProKid to write music for other rappers, shows that he was a very empathetic person.

