Kesha agrees to officiate same-sex wedding
The 'Tik-Tok' hitmaker was at the premiere of her new documentary in New York on Thursday when a loved-up pair asked her to marry them.
LONDON - Kesha has agreed to officiate a same-sex wedding after two fans asked her to marry them.
The Tik-Tok hitmaker was at the premiere of her new documentary Rainbow: The Film at the Metrograph in New York on Thursday when a loved-up pair - who she had previously been posing for pictures with - asked her to marry them.
The sweet exchange was captured on camera and published on TMZ as the unidentified pair said: "We want you to officiate our wedding."
To which Kesha replied: "Well I do that! I do officiate, when are you getting married?"
The girls shot back: "Whenever you're free!"
The 31-year-old singer giggled and said: "Well I'm going on tour but yeah I do officiate weddings. That's so sweet. This man and these ladies, they do my schedule. Are you engaged? Congratulations! That's so cute!"
Meanwhile, the singer has been locked in a bitter legal with Dr Luke, who she accused of sexually abusing her, drugging her, and emotionally abusing her for years, and she recently admitted she gained strength from her "darkest moments".
She explained: "It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn't want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark.
"I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them. And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record.
"I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don't give up on yourself."
Dr Luke has denied all allegations against him.
More in Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in Chicago
-
'Insatiable' TV cast rejects fat-shaming jibes but reviews are harsh
-
'Cold War' opens largest Sarajevo film festival
-
Court warns Affleck, Garner for 'dragging feet' over divorce
-
Winston Ntshona used acting to fight apartheid, says Mthethwa
-
Doctor reunited with his stolen BMW 17 years later
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.