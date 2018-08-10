Joburg EMS strategically places fire engines in vulnerable areas
Earlier this week, the City of Johannesburg admitted that there were not enough fire engines, saying the issue was being urgently addressed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Emergency Services says it has strategically placed fire engines in vulnerable areas after admitting that there's a shortage of fire trucks in the city.
Temperatures dropped on Thursday with drizzle and wind in some areas.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they are ready for any events.
“We are on high alert; we are monitoring most of our informal settlements. We also have our disaster management centre fully operational.”
The South African Weather Service has warned of windy conditions this weekend for Gauteng.
Forecaster Vanecia Phakula said: “As we move towards the weekend, it might still be windy in the morning. But for tomorrow, we are not expecting much, even the wind should moderate.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
