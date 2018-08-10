JMPD warns of roadside operations over long weekend

At least two people have been arrested, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving a stolen vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will have a number of roadside operations as many people leave the province over this long weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There will be many roadside check operations this weekend and we want to encourage motorists to drive with extra caution and not to drink and drive.”