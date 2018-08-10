Popular Topics
JMPD warns of roadside operations over long weekend

At least two people have been arrested, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving a stolen vehicle.

JMPD officers patrolling in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
JMPD officers patrolling in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will have a number of roadside operations as many people leave the province over this long weekend.

At least two people have been arrested, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving a stolen vehicle.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “There will be many roadside check operations this weekend and we want to encourage motorists to drive with extra caution and not to drink and drive.”

Timeline

