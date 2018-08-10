Jiba meets deadline to make submission to Presidency
Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi were given until the end of Friday by President Ramaphosa to make their submissions on why they should not be suspended from the NPA.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba has provided reasons to the Presidency why she should not be suspended from her position at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa set a deadline for Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi until the end of Friday to make their submissions.
It's unclear whether Mrwebi has met the deadline.
Jiba's legal representative Zola Majavu says he is not in a position to divulge the details of their submissions.
“We did comply with the president’s deadline and it is now up to the president to consider our submissions. At this stage, I’m not at liberty to disclose the content of the submission other than to state that it is quite a substantive submission that we made.”
Ramaphosa expressed doubt about their fitness and integrity to hold the positions within the NPA.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
