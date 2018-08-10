Investigation into murder of alleged underworld boss in CT continues
Before his murder, Carl Lackay was implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and three others.
CAPE TOWN - A police investigation into the murder of a suspected Cape Town underworld boss continues.
Carl Lackay was gunned down in Goodwood last Sunday.
Before his murder, Lackay was implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and three others.
Modack is alleged to be heading up a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Mother City and coercing businesses to pay them.
Evidence had previously been presented to the court about an apparent turf war between Modack's security group and another faction led by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.
Police say Lackay was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle along Paarl Street in Goodwood.
His killers have yet to be tracked down.
The 45-year-old man was meant to go on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court in November in an extortion case against himself, Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje and Ashley Fields.
Lackay's murder occurred a few days after a failed hit on alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen in Kuils River.
Booysen managed to fatally wound his attacker during the shooting.
The alleged gang boss's attacker is believed to have attended court proceedings against Lackay and his co-accused recently.
The lawyer representing Booysen in the matter also claims that the gunman has previously been tailing his client in the Woodstock area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
