[IN PICTURES] Snow turns Lesotho into winter wonderland
Snow is sweeping through Lesotho and the Eastern Cape through Thursday and Friday, with up five centimetres expected to fall on Friday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's neighbour, Lesotho, has been transformed into a winter wonderland by thick blankets of snow spread across the small country.
Snow Report reported snow is sweeping through Lesotho and the Eastern Cape through Thursday and Friday, with up five centimetres expected to fall on Friday evening.
Check out these images on social media.
Still currently snowing at the Top of Sani Pass @sanimountain pic.twitter.com/2WfNbaFqC2— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018
Waking up to 30cm of snow❄️ in #Lesotho 🇱🇸, ok, no problem, @WFP will still deliver #LeaveNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/ieuJfNhz6c— WFP_Africa (@WFP_Africa) August 10, 2018
Snow in #Lesotho yoh that's why it's so cold here pic.twitter.com/5edmzgN1J7— PHEMELO (@Phemelochego) August 10, 2018
Winter in the Northern Hemisphere? Nope! Snow in Lesotho! We had approximately 30cm of snowfall last night transforming our lodge into a Winter Wonderland. #Semonkong #Lesotho #LoveLesotho @SnowReportSA @visitlesotho @Traveller24_SA @Lestimes pic.twitter.com/jNvG2V20ua— Semonkong Lodge (@Semonkonglodge) August 10, 2018
Current Situation at Marakabei, near Mohale dam in the Mountain Kingdom of the Basotho, the Kingdom in the Sky! Wish I was there #Lesotho #VisitLesotho pic.twitter.com/WuixOZ8Lsa— Tapiwa Munjoma (@TapiwaMunjoma) August 10, 2018
My country's beauty defies logic! #Lesotho haeso💕👌😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/iygx5oqaVX— Lesotho-Pele♥ (@mamsy77) August 10, 2018
View from the deck at @sanimountain #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/QEt2eqxFf9— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018
SANI NEWS: No cars have made it up yet. Sani Pass Tours are sending a car up soon to see if they can get there. @sanimountain pic.twitter.com/ochHBIRh4T— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018
#Lesotho#Snow#FridayFeeling #WomensMonth pic.twitter.com/iyGqUtaRc2— Mr. Tennakey (@StylesLebohang) August 10, 2018
