[IN PICTURES] Snow turns Lesotho into winter wonderland

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's neighbour, Lesotho, has been transformed into a winter wonderland by thick blankets of snow spread across the small country.

Snow Report reported snow is sweeping through Lesotho and the Eastern Cape through Thursday and Friday, with up five centimetres expected to fall on Friday evening.

Check out these images on social media.

Still currently snowing at the Top of Sani Pass @sanimountain pic.twitter.com/2WfNbaFqC2 — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Snow in #Lesotho yoh that's why it's so cold here pic.twitter.com/5edmzgN1J7 — PHEMELO (@Phemelochego) August 10, 2018

Current Situation at Marakabei, near Mohale dam in the Mountain Kingdom of the Basotho, the Kingdom in the Sky! Wish I was there #Lesotho #VisitLesotho pic.twitter.com/WuixOZ8Lsa — Tapiwa Munjoma (@TapiwaMunjoma) August 10, 2018