Home Affairs offices shutdown due to power failure

The failure has led to its offices being unable to offer a range of services.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs offices nationwide are experiencing a system shutdown due to a power failure at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

The failure has led to its offices being unable to offer a range of services.

Home Affairs' Thabo Mogola says applications for birth, marriage and death certificates are affected, as well as the collection of smart IDs and passports.

Mogola says they will advise their clients once the matter is resolved.

“Our technicians, as well as those from Sita, are looking into the problem. We wish to offer our sincerest apologies to our clients. We’ll update our clients on the situation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)