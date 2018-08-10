Popular Topics
Higher Education Dept reacts to Sizwe Nxasana’s resignation as Nsfas chair

Sizwe Nxasana, who is now the former chairperson of NSFAS, officially handed in his resignation to minister Naledi Pandor on Monday.

FILE: Former Nsfas Chairperson Sizwe Nxasana (centre). Picture: EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Higher Education Department says it’s unfortunate that it is losing Sizwe Nxasana at a time when it’s trying to sort out issues around the National Students’ Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Nxasana, who is now the former chairperson of Nsfas, officially handed in his resignation to Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday.

Nsfas has recently come under fire after Pandor instructed the institution to halt funding for 2019 students because a backlog in disbursing aid for 2017 and 2018 had not been cleared.

The Higher Education Department's Lunga Ngqengele says: “Looking at the 2019 applications, so there was beginning to be a good work to be done in that, so she was looking forward to working with him with, the board chaired by Mr Nxasana, in terms of making sure that these issues are resolved.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

