Fans send Sbahle Mpisane prayers, get-well-soon messages after crash
Sbahle Mpisane's father, Sbu, says his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.
JOHANNESBURG - As celebrity fitness guru and model remains in a critical condition in hospital following a horrific car crash, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery and send prayers.
The 25-year-old, who is dating Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, crashed her BMW vehicle at about 4:15am at the Yacht Mall near the Victoria Embankment. The vehicle hit a light pole and then crashed into a tree.
Mpisane's father, Sbu, told DRUM Magazine that his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.
Baby girl, you still are in our prayers.. Keep fighting our fitness bun💞💞sending you love @sbahle_mpisane pic.twitter.com/mmJ7bTMCeM— Buyiismymother (@Khwenzy_m) August 10, 2018
Wonder if Itumeleng Khune will be ok to play this weekend given what’s happening with Sbahle Mpisane...— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 10, 2018
His girlfriend is in ICU fighting for her life, and understandably he missed training yesterday.
Hopefully she pulls through, terrible situation.
Wish you a speedy recovery Sbahle💔⚘😔— MogaleTHEguy (@Mogale70059975) August 10, 2018
Fight @sbahle_mpisane 🙌 U are stronger than u think. U are going to be Ok. I don't know u personally & have never met u, all I know is that I am affected by ur condition as a fan#fitnessbunny & my prayers are with you 🙏 God is bigger than us 🙏— Emma Mokubedi (@PhokieM) August 10, 2018
@sbahle_mpisane We not ready to lose you. You in our prayers Queen Bahle. You will wake up and you will live. This all we ask in Jesus Christ Name— Phiiwe_Kazii (@PKazii) August 10, 2018
@sbahle_mpisane. O fole sisters 👑— KayTwo 🌊 (@kaytwo_bad01) August 10, 2018
Eish Sbahle... Praying God gives her strength to fight!!!!!! God has to show up for her now......— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 9, 2018
Speedy recovery to you. @sbahle_mpisane.— John Dilinga (@johndilinga84) August 10, 2018
#PrayForSbahle— Nontobeko_Sukazi (@Ntobeko_Sukazi1) August 10, 2018
Father God in your hands i commit @sbahle_mpisane , i pray your healing grace over her life and every other person fighting for their lives. In Jesus Christ name i pray . pic.twitter.com/X0KEL0yUit
I really and truly wish Sbahle Mpisane a speedy recovery. May she get strength to fight. 💔— Shimo Shimiza (@khanyielanga) August 10, 2018
