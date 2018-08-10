Fans send Sbahle Mpisane prayers, get-well-soon messages after crash

Sbahle Mpisane's father, Sbu, says his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.

JOHANNESBURG - As celebrity fitness guru and model remains in a critical condition in hospital following a horrific car crash, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery and send prayers.

The 25-year-old, who is dating Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, crashed her BMW vehicle at about 4:15am at the Yacht Mall near the Victoria Embankment. The vehicle hit a light pole and then crashed into a tree.

Mpisane's father, Sbu, told DRUM Magazine that his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.

Baby girl, you still are in our prayers.. Keep fighting our fitness bun💞💞sending you love @sbahle_mpisane pic.twitter.com/mmJ7bTMCeM — Buyiismymother (@Khwenzy_m) August 10, 2018

Wonder if Itumeleng Khune will be ok to play this weekend given what’s happening with Sbahle Mpisane...



His girlfriend is in ICU fighting for her life, and understandably he missed training yesterday.



Hopefully she pulls through, terrible situation. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 10, 2018

Wish you a speedy recovery Sbahle💔⚘😔 — MogaleTHEguy (@Mogale70059975) August 10, 2018

Fight @sbahle_mpisane 🙌 U are stronger than u think. U are going to be Ok. I don't know u personally & have never met u, all I know is that I am affected by ur condition as a fan#fitnessbunny & my prayers are with you 🙏 God is bigger than us 🙏 — Emma Mokubedi (@PhokieM) August 10, 2018

@sbahle_mpisane We not ready to lose you. You in our prayers Queen Bahle. You will wake up and you will live. This all we ask in Jesus Christ Name — Phiiwe_Kazii (@PKazii) August 10, 2018

Eish Sbahle... Praying God gives her strength to fight!!!!!! God has to show up for her now...... — Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) August 9, 2018

Speedy recovery to you. @sbahle_mpisane. — John Dilinga (@johndilinga84) August 10, 2018

#PrayForSbahle

Father God in your hands i commit @sbahle_mpisane , i pray your healing grace over her life and every other person fighting for their lives. In Jesus Christ name i pray . pic.twitter.com/X0KEL0yUit — Nontobeko_Sukazi (@Ntobeko_Sukazi1) August 10, 2018