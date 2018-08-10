Popular Topics
Fans send Sbahle Mpisane prayers, get-well-soon messages after crash

Sbahle Mpisane's father, Sbu, says his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.

Sbahle Mpisane celebrates her 25th birthday. Picture: @Sbahle_Mpisane/Twitter
Sbahle Mpisane celebrates her 25th birthday. Picture: @Sbahle_Mpisane/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As celebrity fitness guru and model remains in a critical condition in hospital following a horrific car crash, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery and send prayers.

The 25-year-old, who is dating Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, crashed her BMW vehicle at about 4:15am at the Yacht Mall near the Victoria Embankment. The vehicle hit a light pole and then crashed into a tree.

Mpisane's father, Sbu, told DRUM Magazine that his daughter is fighting for her life in ICU.

