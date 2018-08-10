Popular Topics
Gautrain services still limited as strike enters 12th day

Gautrain says some stations will be opened from Friday and that train services are also changing.

FILE: A Gautrain bus at the Centurion station. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services remain limited as the strike between workers and holding company Bombela continues into its twelfth day.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) intervened on Monday with no success, as wage negotiations continue.

Gautrain says some stations will be opened from Friday.

Spokesperson Kes Nayager said: “As of Friday, the Midrand station will be opened and trains will travel between Pretoria and Park Station, stopping at Centurion, Midrand, Rosebank and Sandton. Passengers travelling from Park station to Pretoria and from Pretoria to Park Station will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.”

Nayager says train services are also changing.

"The afternoon peak will be extended to commence at 3.30pm instead of 4pm. During the peak periods, buses will now service the Midrand Station in addition to the stations that are currently operating. The bus shuttle service between Hatfield and Pretoria stations will continue to operate at peak hours as per the current plan."

