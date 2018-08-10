Gautrain opens Midrand station amid ongoing strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Gautrain opens Midrand station amid ongoing strike

The service has been operating in a limited capacity after Untu embarked on a protest 12 days ago over salary increases.

Gautrain train at Midrand station. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
Gautrain train at Midrand station. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain says it has opened its Midrand station as part of its contingency plan to mitigate the effects of the ongoing strike.

The service has been operating in a limited capacity after the United National Transport Union (Untu) embarked on a protest 12 days ago over salary increases.

Gautrain’s Kesagee Nayager says they are concerned by the wage deadlock and the financial impact it has on workers.

“We remain fully committed to resolving the impasse and are requesting Untu to adjust its wage demand to more realistic levels.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA