Gautrain opens Midrand station amid ongoing strike
The service has been operating in a limited capacity after Untu embarked on a protest 12 days ago over salary increases.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain says it has opened its Midrand station as part of its contingency plan to mitigate the effects of the ongoing strike.
The service has been operating in a limited capacity after the United National Transport Union (Untu) embarked on a protest 12 days ago over salary increases.
Gautrain’s Kesagee Nayager says they are concerned by the wage deadlock and the financial impact it has on workers.
“We remain fully committed to resolving the impasse and are requesting Untu to adjust its wage demand to more realistic levels.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
