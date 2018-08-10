Four arrested in connection with Naledi violence
Residents were angry when trains arrived late on Friday morning due to cable theft in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four people in connection with the violence in Naledi, Soweto, as 15 vehicles have been vandalised and some torched.
Residents were angry when trains arrived late on Friday morning due to cable theft in the area.
Police say protesters also tried to torch the stationary trains, but officers were quick to stop the crowd.
Train services have been suspended until Sunday with arrangements of buses to ticket holders.
#NalediTrains Angry commuters have damaged 15 personal cars of train crew at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi Station. pic.twitter.com/zjAqogPeU7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2018
#NalediTrains Metrorail: The train service will remain suspended until Sunday as the crew is to "deal with the shock of vandalized personal belongings. pic.twitter.com/9jimrtm1So— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2018
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
Radovan Krejcir describes prison conditions as 'inhuman'
-
'The ANC is the only hope for our people to live together'
-
D-day for Jiba, Mrwebi to give reasons to Ramaphosa to avoid suspensions
-
Water shortages see Oudtshoorn Municipality declare state of disaster
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.