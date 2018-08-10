Popular Topics
Four arrested in connection with Naledi violence

Residents were angry when trains arrived late on Friday morning due to cable theft in the area.

Naledi residents in Soweto have vandalised and torched vehicles over late trains. Picture: Supplied
Naledi residents in Soweto have vandalised and torched vehicles over late trains. Picture: Supplied
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four people in connection with the violence in Naledi, Soweto, as 15 vehicles have been vandalised and some torched.

Residents were angry when trains arrived late on Friday morning due to cable theft in the area.

Police say protesters also tried to torch the stationary trains, but officers were quick to stop the crowd.

Train services have been suspended until Sunday with arrangements of buses to ticket holders.

