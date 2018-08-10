Four arrested in connection with Naledi violence

Residents were angry when trains arrived late on Friday morning due to cable theft in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four people in connection with the violence in Naledi, Soweto, as 15 vehicles have been vandalised and some torched.

Police say protesters also tried to torch the stationary trains, but officers were quick to stop the crowd.

Train services have been suspended until Sunday with arrangements of buses to ticket holders.

#NalediTrains Angry commuters have damaged 15 personal cars of train crew at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi Station. pic.twitter.com/zjAqogPeU7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2018