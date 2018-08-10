Fellow Spaniards at Chelsea convinced me to join club, says Kepa
Chelsea’s Spanish contingent played a big role in convincing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to join the side and the 23-year-old believes they can help him ease into life in the Premier League.
LONDON - Chelsea’s Spanish contingent played a big role in convincing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to join the side and the 23-year-old believes they can help him ease into life in the Premier League.
Arrizabalaga arrived at the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper of 80 million euros (71.89 million pounds) from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid this week.
"I know some players in the current team from the Spanish national side. All of them have told me what it's like to play here and I have had excellent references from them about the game here," Arrizabalaga told the club website here
Arrizabalaga has five compatriots in the Chelsea squad in Cesar Azpilicueta, Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, Pedro and Cesc Fabregas.
“They’re all happy, comfortable at the club and encouraged me to make the move and have an international experience, and it’s something I felt like doing,” Arrizabalaga added.
Arrizabalaga is likely to make his debut in Chelsea’s league opener at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
SA golf prodigy (8) battles world’s best and the weather in USA
-
Courtois 'turned down bigger offers' in order to join Real
-
Cheika expects to see class act Barrett start for All Blacks
-
Emery set for baptism of fire as Arsenal host Man City
-
Salah, Ronaldo and Messi on Champions League awards shortlist
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.