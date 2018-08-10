Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane

Funeral company Doves Funerals faced a social media backlash after sending its 'prayers and thoughts' to Sbahle Mpisane on Facebook and Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - South African funeral company Doves Funerals is at the receiving end of social media backlash after sending its 'prayers and thoughts' to Sbahle Mpisane on Facebook and Twitter.

Mpisane is fighting for her life following a horrific car accident which happened in Durban on Women's Day.

Fans, celebs and well-wishers have been posting messages on social media, wishing Mpisane a speedy recovery.

Doves Funerals also joined in through its social media accounts, but soon after the posts, users slammed the 'distasteful' and 'insensitive' posts.

The posts have since been deleted, but not before Eyewitness News took a screengrab.

Doves_Funerals PR stunt awkward asf. pic.twitter.com/bdvVAKzMyJ — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 10, 2018

Doves_Funerals: We wish you a speedy...



All together now: Phuma sathane. pic.twitter.com/uQUJgNa8Wx — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 10, 2018

OMG That Doves Funerals account is highly inappropriate — Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) August 10, 2018

Hhai bo Doves.. You know what your brands stands for ?!!! Nenzani?!!‼️ — TheMarketingGuru (@hautness367) August 10, 2018

I hope you delete that tasteless tweet @Doves_Funerals



😔 — Sindisiwe van Zyl 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) August 10, 2018

@Doves_Funerals Now is not a good time. It’s really not. — Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) August 10, 2018