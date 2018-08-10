Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane

Funeral company Doves Funerals faced a social media backlash after sending its 'prayers and thoughts' to Sbahle Mpisane on Facebook and Twitter.

A social media post on Sbahle Mpisane by Doves Funerals. Picture: @Doves_Funerals/Twitter.
A social media post on Sbahle Mpisane by Doves Funerals. Picture: @Doves_Funerals/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African funeral company Doves Funerals is at the receiving end of social media backlash after sending its 'prayers and thoughts' to Sbahle Mpisane on Facebook and Twitter.

Mpisane is fighting for her life following a horrific car accident which happened in Durban on Women's Day.

Fans, celebs and well-wishers have been posting messages on social media, wishing Mpisane a speedy recovery.

Doves Funerals also joined in through its social media accounts, but soon after the posts, users slammed the 'distasteful' and 'insensitive' posts.

The posts have since been deleted, but not before Eyewitness News took a screengrab.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA