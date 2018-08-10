Dept investigates after female pupil attacked at Claremont school

The incident was captured on video earlier this week and has since been circulating online.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is investigating an incident at a Claremont high school where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a fellow male pupil.

It shows a male pupil at Livingston High School beating the teenage girl until she bled.

It appears a second male pupil tried to intervene, but the perpetrator continued to kick the girl while she lay on the floor.

It’s been reported that the girl was attacked after she tried to defend her friend who was allegedly inappropriately touched by the male scholar.

The Western Cape Education Department’s Jessica Shelver says they were made aware of the incident on Wednesday.

“We are obviously very concerned by the violent nature of the incident at Livingston High School. We only became aware of the incident on Wednesday afternoon. We have requested that our district official investigates as a priority when the school reopens on Monday.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)