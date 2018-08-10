Demi Lovato to spend at least 3 months in rehab
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has agreed to seek professional help after she almost died last month following a suspected overdose
LONDON - Demi Lovato is planning to spend three months in a secret rehab facility because she wants to make sure she doesn't fall off the wagon again.
The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker has agreed to seek professional help after she almost died last month following a suspected overdose and she wants to check into a secret facility for an extended period of time and be challenged personally, mentally and physically.
A source told Access Hollywood that the 25-year-old singer is planning to spend months - "three, if not longer" - in a remote rehabilitation facility.
However, she's being very selective when it comes to which one she wants to help her as she doesn't want anyone to know where she is and she wants it to be tough.
An insider explained: "She wanted a rehab [centre] that was unexpected and out of the blue, where no one knows where she is. Demi wanted to be in a drill sergeant-like situation where she could be challenged personally, mentally and physically without judgment. She wants to be submerged in an environment where her strengths are tested. She thinks this is the only way to break the habit. She doesn't want to be catered to."
Following her release from hospital last week, Lovato broke her silence over the incident and thanked fans for their support as she vowed to do whatever she could to get back on the road to recovery.
Lovato - who has battled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past - had stayed away from substances for six years but she recently revealed that she had fallen off the wagon when she released her song Sober in June.
