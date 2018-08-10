Demi Lovato seeking extra treatment in Chicago
The 25-year-old singer entered a rehab facility just under a week ago, after spending over a week in hospital following a drug overdose.
LONDON - Demi Lovato has temporarily left rehab to seek extra specialist treatment in Chicago following her overdose, with a therapist who specialises in sobriety and mental health.
The 25-year-old singer entered a rehab facility just under a week ago, after spending over a week in hospital following a drug overdose, and it has now been revealed she has temporarily left the facility in order to travel to Chicago to get further specialist treatment.
According to E! News, the star left for Chicago on Thursday, and will be meeting with a therapist who specialises in sobriety, mental health and wellness.
The Sorry Not Sorry singer's trip was set up by doctors in order to help the star continue her path to sobriety, and she is expected to stay with the therapist for several days before heading back to rehab.
Lovato's temporary leave comes after it was reported she be spending "months" - "three, if not longer" - in a remote rehabilitation facility.
An insider explained: "She wanted a rehab [centre] that was unexpected and out of the blue, where no one knows where she is.
"Demi wanted to be in a drill sergeant-like situation where she could be challenged personally, mentally and physically without judgment.
"She wants to be submerged in an environment where her strengths are tested. She thinks this is the only way to break habits. She doesn't want to be catered to."
Following her release from hospital last week, Lovato broke her silence over the incident and thanked fans for their support as she vowed to do whatever she could to get back on the "road to recovery."
She wrote in an open letter posted on Instagram: "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.
"It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.
"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."
