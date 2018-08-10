D-day for Jiba, Mrwebi to give reasons to Ramaphosa to avoid suspensions

Ramaphosa set this deadline with the intention to open an inquiry to determine whether the two are fit to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG – Controversial senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have until the end of today to provide reasons to President Cyril Ramaphosa why they should not be suspended.

President Ramaphosa set the deadline for Jiba and Mrwebi, saying it’s important that the public's trust in the NPA is not damaged.

Ramaphosa says that doubt about the fitness and integrity of anyone in senior positions like the two advocates jeopardises public trust.

The two went back to work last month after the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned a High Court judgment which struck them off the roll.

The court then ordered Ramaphosa to set up the inquiry.

The General Council of the Bar is seeking leave to appeal the Supreme Court judgment. The council did not explain on what grounds it would approach the Constitutional Court.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)