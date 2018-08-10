CT police warns communities about taking law into own hands
This after six people were apprehended in Khayelitsha this week in connection with a mob attack in which two people were murdered.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are warning communities to not take the law into their own hands.
This after six people were apprehended in Khayelitsha this week in connection with a mob attack in which two people were murdered.
The victims had been accused of robbery. They were rounded up and set alight.
The police's Andre Traut says: “The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape issued a stern warning to community members that [the] SAPS will not allow them to take the law into their own hands and said that crime can’t be handled by committing more crime.”
