CT police warns communities about taking law into own hands

This after six people were apprehended in Khayelitsha this week in connection with a mob attack in which two people were murdered.

FILE: Khayelitsha Police Station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Khayelitsha Police Station. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are warning communities to not take the law into their own hands.

This after six people were apprehended in Khayelitsha this week in connection with a mob attack in which two people were murdered.

The victims had been accused of robbery. They were rounded up and set alight.

The police's Andre Traut says: “The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape issued a stern warning to community members that [the] SAPS will not allow them to take the law into their own hands and said that crime can’t be handled by committing more crime.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

