Court warns Affleck, Garner for 'dragging feet' over divorce
The couple announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015, before filing documents two years later.
LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly been sent a legal warning by the Los Angeles Superior Court for dragging their feet over their divorce.
The couple announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015, before filing documents two years later, and while the couple have both moved on, they are said to have angered the court by delaying divorce proceedings.
The Blast has reported that the Los Angeles Superior Court has told the former couple that their case is not completed because the final judgement hasn't been entered and it could be dismissed in its entirety.
The court is said to have told them: "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution."
While Affleck has moved on with Lindsay Shookus, Garner previously insisted she isn't "interested in dating" following the split from Affleck.
She said: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"
And Affleck and Garner are in a good place despite filing for divorce.
An insider said: "Things are pretty good between them right now. They are happy to be together with their kids. He's found a really good routine. He's in a great place, enjoying his work on the new film and being able to fly back to spend time with the family during downtime."
