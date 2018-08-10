Correctional Services to investigate Radovan Krejcir interview from prison

On Friday Eyewitness News published articles based on a telephonic interview conducted with the convicted criminal who claimed that there was a major conspiracy to keep him behind bars.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department says a special investigation team has been appointed to probe a telephone interview with inmate Radovan Krejcir.

On Friday Eyewitness News published articles detailing an interview conducted with the convicted criminal who claimed that there was a major conspiracy to keep him behind bars.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News from prison, the Czech fugitive said he had paid R2.5 million to a high-profile politician's son in 2011 after being promised assistance with obtaining asylum papers, but the relationship with the politician's son soured.

Krejcir alleges this led to a number of people, including senior police officials, framing him for crimes he didn't commit.

Krejcir, his two co-accused, Desai Luphondo and Jan Lefu Mofokeng, as well as three others, were convicted in 2015 on charges relating to the kidnapping and torture of a man.

The Correctional Services Department issued a statement on Friday indicating that the interview would be investigated.

"This is a serious transgression considering that inmates do not have the right to be interviewed, unless permission is granted by the relevant authority.

"The investigation team has been given 24 hours to conduct an inquiry and report back to the National Commissioner of Correctional Services.

"The Department has further deployed an experienced senior manager to oversee operations at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility until further notice.

"Correctional Services takes this matter seriously as it undermines the mandate of corrections which entails safe and secure custody of inmates under humane conditions.

"Hence, unbecoming behaviour by officials and inmates will not be tolerated.

"Caution must always be exercised by our partners, the media, when engaging with inmates through illegal means as this comes with unprecedented risk to the community, our officials and even greater risk for the victims of crime.

"Correctional Services is utterly dismayed by this conduct and those who aided inmate Rodovan [sic] Krejcir will be spared no mercy."

In the EWN interview, Krejcir speaks about the so-called conspiracy to keep him in jail and what he says are the real reasons he’s been moved from prison to prison.

LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 1

Krejcir also speaks about the latest regarding his extradition case and his love for South Africa.

LISTEN: Radovan Krejcir interview part 2