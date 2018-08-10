ConCourt’s decision on Shaun Abrahams appointment due Monday

Shaun Abrahams was appointed as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the removal of Mxolisi Nxasana.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that on Monday it will announce its decision on whether the appointment of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams was constitutional.

Abrahams was appointed after the removal of his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana, who accepted a R17 million golden handshake from former President Jacob Zuma as part of a settlement agreement.

Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law took the matter on the removal of Nxasana to the High Court, with the Constitutional Court now set to announce a decision.

Corruption Watch's David Lewis said: “This is as big of a decision that involves constitutional issues and interpretation of constitutional principles. The Constitutional Court has to confirm it. This is what the Constitutional Court has been grappling with.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)