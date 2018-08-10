ConCourt’s decision on Shaun Abrahams appointment due Monday
Shaun Abrahams was appointed as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after the removal of Mxolisi Nxasana.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has confirmed that on Monday it will announce its decision on whether the appointment of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams was constitutional.
Abrahams was appointed after the removal of his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana, who accepted a R17 million golden handshake from former President Jacob Zuma as part of a settlement agreement.
Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law took the matter on the removal of Nxasana to the High Court, with the Constitutional Court now set to announce a decision.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis said: “This is as big of a decision that involves constitutional issues and interpretation of constitutional principles. The Constitutional Court has to confirm it. This is what the Constitutional Court has been grappling with.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Dept investigates after female pupil attacked at Claremont school
-
Fans send Sbahle Mpisane prayers, get-well-soon messages after crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.