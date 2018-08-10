Charges against 6 UCT #FeesMustFall activists dropped
Their names have been cleared of criminal records following charges relating to public violence, damage to public property and public violence.
CAPE TOWN - The case against six University of Cape Town (UCT) Fees Must Fall students has been withdrawn.
The six appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where all charges were dropped.
In December last year, former President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education.
One of the six students Khaye-Lethu Maneli says while the Fees Must Fall campaign advanced the call for free higher education and succeeded, the activists still faced charges, which he found contradictory.
“For them to keep on doing that while the higher education minister and also the president himself has been on our side, shows that UCT is arrogant itself.”
Maneli, who is a second-year politics student, says the various court cases impacted his studies but he did manage to pass.
“I remember there was this one time that I was supposed to write a test, which was last semester. And I couldn’t write it because I had to be in court… and they refused to give me extra time.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
