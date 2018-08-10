CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

Jeanne has made it to the finals of Survivor and we wish her the best of luck.

CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel has made it to the finals of Survivor SA Philipines Season 6 and we wish her the best of luck.

A Reddit SurvivorSA fan writes: Jeanne is extremely well spoken. Even if her game wasn't very good, she would be able to convince people that her game was amazing. But her game actually was pretty good already.

He adds, if any of those three could talk their way out those jury questions, it's Jeanne.

It's the first time finale will take place live in Cape Town on Thursday 16 August screening at 7 pm on DSTV and then we will know who the winner is.

Bianca Reznikov speaks to Werner Joubert who was voted out of Survivor on Thursday night.

Joubert spoke highly of Jean Michel.

Jean has been playing with me from day one. We are the only two that have moved together from the original set to that beautiful island and we have never slept in separate shelters for the duration of the game and I know her game. Werner Joubert, Survivor finalist

She gave such a wonderful social game and strategically she is strong but up to this moment, she was not strong in challenges. But she came through like an absolute champ and took that challenge away from me. Werner Joubert, Survivor finalist

My @survivor_sa #picoftheweek for Episode 15. Jeanne and Annalize look to the Jury to gauge the impact of the most epic blindside of the season. pic.twitter.com/g0SRNF2yur — Trevor Crighton (@TrevorCrighton) August 9, 2018

#SurvivorSA Ep 15: “Beating the best doesn’t mean you have to stand up against them at the end. Beating the best means you vote them out and they’re on the jury.” — Very wise words from Jeanne & GREAT argument against anyone who plays & says they want to bring the best to the end — David #WhyXLost Bloomberg 🖖 (@DavidBloomberg) August 10, 2018

Glad Werner is gone, hope Jeanne takes the million. — Gold'N (@nthabiseng_ms) August 10, 2018

That win from Jeanne was so emotional. Life is really like that, when it's your time to shine, nothing can stand in the way 😭😭😭 #SurvivorSA — Nomfundo (@Nomfund0) August 10, 2018

Jeanne doesn’t owe Werner anything for saving her at the last tribal. But it’s still heartbreaking that she’s going for Werner. It is the right move though #SurvivorSA — Jody (@SurvivorSAFan) August 9, 2018

Ok, now that I’ve seen the episode, I’m really happy for Jeanne.



This was really her episode!#SurvivorSA



Also, we’re surely getting a F2, they didn’t once talk about that IC being the final one! — Dylan Conrad (@TheDylanConrad) August 10, 2018

