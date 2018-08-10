CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

Jeanne has made it to the finals of Survivor and we wish her the best of luck.

jeanne-michel-survivor-sajpg
jeanne-michel-survivor-sajpg
11 hours ago

CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel has made it to the finals of Survivor SA Philipines Season 6 and we wish her the best of luck.

A Reddit SurvivorSA fan writes: Jeanne is extremely well spoken. Even if her game wasn't very good, she would be able to convince people that her game was amazing. But her game actually was pretty good already.

He adds, if any of those three could talk their way out those jury questions, it's Jeanne.

It's the first time finale will take place live in Cape Town on Thursday 16 August screening at 7 pm on DSTV and then we will know who the winner is.

Bianca Reznikov speaks to Werner Joubert who was voted out of Survivor on Thursday night.

Joubert spoke highly of Jean Michel.

Jean has been playing with me from day one. We are the only two that have moved together from the original set to that beautiful island and we have never slept in separate shelters for the duration of the game and I know her game.

Werner Joubert, Survivor finalist

She gave such a wonderful social game and strategically she is strong but up to this moment, she was not strong in challenges. But she came through like an absolute champ and took that challenge away from me.

Werner Joubert, Survivor finalist

**To hear the rest of the conversation with Werner Joubert, listen below: **

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

Timeline

More in Entertainment

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA