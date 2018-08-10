Popular Topics
Boy (9) critical after being dragged by bakkie

It's understood the boy and his friends climbed on the bakkie at an intersection in Roodepoort on Thursday.

Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
Picture: ER24 via Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was dragged behind a moving bakkie for at least two kilometres.

It's understood the boy and his friends climbed on the bakkie at an intersection in Roodepoort on Thursday.

Paramedics say they boy tried jumping off the vehicle while it was moving and his foot got caught on cargo netting.

It's believed the driver was unaware that the children were in the vehicle.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Upon assessment, paramedics found that the boy had sustained serious injuries to his back and buttock, leaving him seriously injured.

"The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief before he was transported to Laratong Provincial Hospital.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

