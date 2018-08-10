Blacks Only comedy show ready to delight Joburg fans

The show, under the theme Joke Appropriation Without Compensation, will take place on Saturday at Ticketpro Dome.

JOHANNESBURG – Local comedian David Kau has rallied the best of the best for the 15th instalment of the Blacks Only comedy show in Johannesburg this weekend.

The show will feature three international acts of Daliso Chaponda, Dwayne Perkins and Ruben Paul, while on the local front, Kau will be joined by the likes of Sifiso Nene, Siya Seya, Skhumba, Somizi and Tumi Morake.

The show, under the theme Joke Appropriation Without Compensation, will take place on Saturday at the Ticketpro Dome.

Eyewitness News had a chat with Kau ahead of the much-anticipated event.

The show is celebrating its 15th year running, how does that make you feel?

It’s a very good feeling considering how long everything lasts in this country and in the entertainment industry, it’s quite an achievement. But also for me, I always feel like I’m just starting out. I think it can still get better and bigger… and I’m looking forward to another like 5 or 15 years. I want to see what it will look like in 20 years. It’s also been hard work… I guess I’ve put everything in this show, every day I wake up and try to sell tickets for the show. That’s what I’ve been doing for the past few months.

How do you plan on expanding and capitalising on it?

Eventually, we will put it into a TV show, a sketch show maybe… because the whole thing is about finding up and coming comics or at least black comedians who want to perform in whatever language other than English and that can only get bigger and better in South Africa.

Have you considered taking the show beyond South African borders?

I’ve looked at it but for instance in the UK I don’t think they’d let us call a show ‘Blacks Only,’ then you look at America with the whole ‘Black Lives Matter’ and maybe there it’s got a chance because people would understand that it’s supposed to make their lives better or add to black talent. So, we have to look at the legalities and laws of wherever we’re going to take it. Maybe in Australia, they would just freak out and say no.

Why did you choose Daliso Chaponda, Dwayne Perkins and Ruben Paul for this year’s show?

Daliso is very excited, he’s just sold over 70,000 tickets of his one-man show in the UK this year so far. And we’ve talked about African comedy and how we want to tour Africa; everybody kind of has a relationship with Blacks Only and how it has changed comedy for them. Dwayne was the MC of the Comedy Blackout four years before I started Blacks Only and Ruben has toured with Russell Peters many times all over the world, even here in South Africa. I kind of relate to everyone and we have a relationship with why people are here and why they’re on the line-up.

How did the Joke Appropriation Without Compensation theme come about?

In terms of how we always theme the Blacks Only event, it has to be a subject that is current but also that people will still talk about in August because we announced the show around April. So, the whole land expropriation story for me was and is very topical and we just turned it into black comedians trying to get back jokes ‘without compensation’. We looking for current affairs that we can turn around and find some humour in them and at the same time, get people talking about it.

You’ve also added Cape Town to this year’s show. Where else can South Africans catch you and the crew?

We’ll definitely look at Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban and Bloemfontein. But me personally, I like these small underlying towns and I know people love us there. It’s a bit expensive to take shows to some places and deciding on tickets prices as well, with the correct economic situation. It matters to me that people must afford to come to my show and laugh. Wherever people can understand the language, there’s no reason why you can’t take jokes there. It just boils to whether you’re doing it for money or for the people.