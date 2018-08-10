Popular Topics
ANC to meet WC taxi bosses over elective conference

The ANC says it met with the Mini-bus Taxi Task team on Tuesday to hear their grievances and on Friday, they will meet with Santaco, followed by a joint meeting with both parties.

The Cape Town taxi rank stands deserted during a taxi strike in Cape Town 6 August 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to facilitate meetings with Western Cape taxi bosses on Friday to address concerns pertaining to a pre-elective conference.

On Monday, the Minibus Taxi Task Team withdrew its demand for a provincial elective conference ahead of the national conference scheduled for 14 August.

The strike, which affected 70% of taxi commuters in the province, was called off on Tuesday evening.

The ANC says it met with the Minibus Taxi Task Team on Tuesday to hear their grievances and on Friday, they will meet with Santaco, followed by a joint meeting with both parties.

The ANC's Nomi Nkondlo says they’ve indicated that they want the provincial Transport Department to be involved in the meetings.

“We want the leadership of the taxi industry [involved] so that the issues of the taxi industry clearly have a voice that is united.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says the ANC is intentionally blurring the lines between party and state and is undermining democratic processes necessary for the swift resolution to the conflict in these instances.

The DA's Nceba Hinana says the opposition party continues to use the plight of taxi commuters for their own political agenda.

“It is also clear that the national government is undermining the provincial government for political gain.”

WATCH: Cape Town taxi ranks left deserted as drivers strike

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA