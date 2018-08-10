ANC mourns passing of ProKid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

ANC mourns passing of ProKid

Linda Mkhize died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure while visiting friends.

Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has passed away. Picture: Facebook
Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has passed away. Picture: Facebook
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the family friends and colleagues of the late South African hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, who was better known as ProKid.

Mkhize died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure while visiting friends.

Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.

The ANC's Pule Mabe says: “The ANC mourns the passing of award-winning hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize. The African National Congress is shocked at the untimely passing of one of the most talented and celebrated artist, ever to emerge from South Africa.”

He has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.

His former colleague Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope said he inspired many young artists and ordinary South Africans through his music.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA