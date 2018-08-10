ANC mourns passing of ProKid

Linda Mkhize died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure while visiting friends.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the family friends and colleagues of the late South African hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, who was better known as ProKid.

Mkhize died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure while visiting friends.

Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.

The ANC's Pule Mabe says: “The ANC mourns the passing of award-winning hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize. The African National Congress is shocked at the untimely passing of one of the most talented and celebrated artist, ever to emerge from South Africa.”

He has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.

His former colleague Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope said he inspired many young artists and ordinary South Africans through his music.