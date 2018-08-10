ANC: Mobile operators & Icasa must lead in lowering data costs

The party says it continues to be concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary citizens, especially workers, young people, students, and women.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it calls on all relevant key players to work with government in taking urgent steps to ensure the full implementation of all policies and relations in support of the Data Must Fall campaign working with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The ANC says it continues to be concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary citizens, especially workers, young people, students, and women.

The ruling party says the high cost of data robs most of the population the ability to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy of the country's democracy.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says lowering the cost of data must be driven by Icasa and the mobile operators.

“That’s why in our statement we also called on them to be able to resolve whatever dispute that could be there so that we then find a solution. We have already pronounced ourselves during the recent lekgotla [summit] that was held.

“We need finality on the whole wireless open access network initiative to make sure that our spectrum is freed.”

