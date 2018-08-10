ANC: Mobile operators & Icasa must lead in lowering data costs
The party says it continues to be concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary citizens, especially workers, young people, students, and women.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it calls on all relevant key players to work with government in taking urgent steps to ensure the full implementation of all policies and relations in support of the Data Must Fall campaign working with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).
The ANC says it continues to be concerned about the negative impact high data costs has on ordinary citizens, especially workers, young people, students, and women.
The ruling party says the high cost of data robs most of the population the ability to enjoy the benefits of the digital economy of the country's democracy.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says lowering the cost of data must be driven by Icasa and the mobile operators.
“That’s why in our statement we also called on them to be able to resolve whatever dispute that could be there so that we then find a solution. We have already pronounced ourselves during the recent lekgotla [summit] that was held.
“We need finality on the whole wireless open access network initiative to make sure that our spectrum is freed.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
ConCourt’s decision on Shaun Abrahams appointment due Monday
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
Doves Funerals slammed for insensitive message to Sbahle Mpisane
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Radovan Krejcir claims major conspiracy to keep him behind bars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.